Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar Shake A Leg to Aflatoon Song, Watch Video

The trio can be seen dancing to the remixed version of Akshay Kumar's hit song from Aflatoon that released in 1997.

Updated:January 28, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar Shake A Leg to Aflatoon Song, Watch Video
Image courtesy: Maddock Films/ Twitter
The makers of Luka Chuppi have released the trailer of the film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, recently. With close to forty million views since then, it can be credited with creating a definite buzz amongst the younger lot, who are constantly talking about the lead actors and their chemistry in the film. As praise for the trailer continues to pour in, the lead pair has started promoting the film on their respective social media accounts before it comes out on March 1.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Kriti and Kartik can be seen dancing to the tune of a hit song from the '90s. The song Yeh Khabar Chapwado Akhbar Mein, to which the actors were seen dancing to in the video, has been remixed for the film Luka Chuppi. Joining Kriti and Kartik in the video is Akshay Kumar. The original track was picturised on Akshay and Urmila Matondkar in 1997 and is from the film Aflatoon.



The latest version of the hit track has been sung by Mika Singh and Shirley Setia. Tanishk Bagchi has remastered the track. The trio can been seen having a great time moving to the latest version of the song. Kartik also posted the video on his Instagram account.

Kriti Sanon is also a part of Housefull 4, which has Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani. Housefull 4 is set to release in October this year.

