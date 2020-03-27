MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kriti Sanon Makes Chia Pudding, Kartik Aaryan Calls it Chai Pudding

Image: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan leaves no chance to poke fun at his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. In a funny social media banter, Kartik calls Kriti's chia pudding as 'chai' pudding.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Actress Kriti Sanon is using all the free time during the lockdown to brush up her cooking skills. She has posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen trying her hand at baking a chia pudding.

She captioned the picture saying: "#KriticalCooking #WhatsCooking

Dish 1: Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding

Lessons learned:

1. Normal pudding tastes better than Chia pudding. So don't ruin a good dessert by trying to make it healthy (Its dessert, not salad!)

2. If you're making it for your parents, don't use Dark chocolate because they'll just say "kadwa hai"! #LockdownDay1"

Her "Lukka Chuppi" co-star Kartik Aaryan posted a funny comment on her chia pudding. "Chai pudding," he wrote.

Not to be outdone, Kriti replied distorting the name of the actor's hometown: "@kartikaaryan Mr Gawalior Chia."

However, her distorting the spelling of the town of Gwalior did not go down with a section of netizens.

One user commented: "Don't call it Gawalior. I am from Gwalior too and I am proud of my city. We can also make fun of your city but we will not."

Several others commented requesting the actress to get her spelling corrected. A user even advised Kartik Aaryan to teach Kriti some English.

