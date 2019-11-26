Kriti Sanon on Comparisons Between Panipat and Bajirao Mastani: Characters are Different

Trailer of Panipat was released earlier this month and netizens couldn't help but draw out similarities between it and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. The situation invited a meme session, comparing Arjun Kapoor with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon with Priyanka Chopra. Recently, when Kriti and Priyanka met at a party on the weekend, a topic was waiting to be discussed on.

Talking to Mid Day, Kriti Sanon joked, "We were trying to figure the exact relation between Kashibai and Parvatibai."

While the comparisons have been rightly pointed out, Kriti remains unaffected. She says, "I was expecting comparisons when I signed the film. Padmaavat too was compared to Baahubali. The period of Panipat and Bajirao is similar. The setting is similar because the Peshwas lived in Shaniwar Wada, and they dressed in a certain way. But the characters are different." Kriti hopes that the audience will not jump to conclusions by watching just the trailer and wait for the whole picture.

Kriti and Priyanka bonded over thier individual personality when they were shooting for the movie. The Panipat actress shared that PC had seen her video when she was dancing on the song Coca Cola from her movie Luka Chuppi in the get up of Parvatibai, when she was inside her vanity van during the breaks. Kriti says, "It reminded Priyanka of herself because whenever she would be off the set, she was no longer Kashibai. She would slip into my character again when she was on the set. We had a fun, informal conversation."

Panipat is a historical war film and is based on the third battle of Panipat. The movie stars Arjun, Kriti and Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman among others. The movie is slated to release on December 6.

