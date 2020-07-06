Kriti Sanon on Dil Bechara: It's Going To Be Really Hard To Watch This One

Kriti Sanon feels it is going to be "really hard" for her to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, which releases on a digital platform on July 24.

The trailer of Dil Bechara released on Monday. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kriti Sanon posted: "#DilBechara. Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not!! #Sush @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96."

Kriti featured alongside Sushant in the 2017 film Raabta directed by Dinesh Vijan. The two actors were rumoured to be dating ahead of the film's release.

Shortly after Sushant's death last month, Kriti had shared an emotional post. "A part of my heart has gone with you... and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will," the actress had written in a post dedicated to Sushant.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. It narrates a fairytale love story with a tragic ending. The film follows a young couple in love, as they meet and fall for each other. The tragedy about the story comes with the fact that he has a brush with osteosarcoma, while she is fighting thyroid cancer. The story then takes the audience on an emotional ride as they embark on a bittersweet journey in a bid to live life to the fullest.

In the trailer, Sushant comes across as a happy guy, who is in love with life and wants to spread cheer. There is a sequence where he calls himself a fighter, and there is one instance where he says: "We don't decide when we are born or when we will die, but we can decide how we live". The lines seem to get a new meaning after his demise.

Last month, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left Bollywood and his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.