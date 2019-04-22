Kriti Sanon on Panipat: I Never Thought I’d Be a Part of Such a Massive Film

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently shooting for the period film Panipat, says she never thought she would be a part of such a "massive film"."We've shot in Jaipur, in ND studios in Karjat and we are going to be shooting in Mumbai. It's shaping up wonderfully and is truly a magical experience," Kriti told IANS."This film transports you to a different era. I never thought I would be a part of such a massive film," said the 28-year-old actress.Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat will tell the story as what led to the third battle of Panipat. It is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.The film, slated to release on December 6, also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul are creating tunes for the film.Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi, which also starred actors Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Vinay Pathak in important roles. She will next be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala and Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4.