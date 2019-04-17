English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kriti Sanon on Pay Disparity: Actresses are Getting Their Monetary Due but We’ve a Long Way to Go
Kriti Sanon was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi.
Image: Instagram/Kriti Sanon
Pay disparity has been a concern in the Hindi film industry, but things are changing, believes Kriti Sanon. The actress says the situation is getting balanced out, with female actors also getting what they deserve monetarily.
On male actors being paid more than their female counterparts in films, Kriti told IANS, "I've always believed that pay has to be decided on the amount of work that you put in a film and the numbers your films drive at the box office.
"The situation is slowly but steadily balancing out where female actors are also getting their monetary due. But we still have a long way to go."
On the way women characters are perceived in the film industry, Kriti says there has been a definite change. "It's the best time for women in cinema and we have the audience to thank for that. They have been accepting of stories around female protagonists that are today drawing in figures on par with top male stars," she said.
"The content has today become the king and the deciding factor, which is great," she added.
The 28-year-old's latest biggest money-spinner was Luka Chuppi, a tale about a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow. The film has earned over Rs 90 crores at the Indian box office.
On the film’s success, Kriti said, "The box office numbers are encouraging and I'm grateful to the audience." She believes the audience is now much more accepting of different subjects that would earlier be considered "taboos".
"Our idea wasn't to state that one should go for live-in relationships in general. But yes, we did want to stir the audiences a bit and leave them with the thought that everyone has the right to lead their lives according to their wishes and we shouldn't judge them for that," she said of Luka Chuppi.
Kriti is looking forward to an exciting year with Arjun Patiala, Panipat and Housefull 4 ready for release. "I'm in a good space right now in my life where I'm getting to do the kind of work I really want to. All these films belong to different genres and I'm glad I took those decisions in choosing different kinds of roles and films because I feel that's the only way you can grow," she said.
