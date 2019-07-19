Kriti Sanon on Playing the Little-Known Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat
Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure, Panipat is slated to release on December 6 this year.
Image: Instagram/Kriti Sanon
Though she is currently busy promoting her next release Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon says playing a real-life person as obscure as Parvati Bai in her first historical drama Panipat has been extremely challenging for her.
"My knowledge of history is terrible. So for me, every word about the Battle of Panipat came from Ashu sir (Ashutosh Gowariker; the film’s director). Not too much is documented about Parvati Bai, so the character was built by Ashu sir in the way he visualised her,” she told Mid-Day.
Kriti says it was an incredible experience trying to find the character with Gowariker, who is known for making larger-than-life historical films like Lagaan, Jodha Akhbar and Mohenjo Daro.
The Luka Chuppi actress says she’s trilled about playing a character that’s “strong, independent and someone who can voice their opinion,” a quality that she says most women characters in Gowariker’s films have. Talking about Parvati Bai, Kriti said, “She has been shown as a vaidya (physician) in the movie. I am not sure if women were even allowed to work at that time. My character falls in love with Sadashivrao (the lead; played by Arjun Kapoor) and accompanies him to the war."
Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Nawab Shah in important roles, Panipat is slated to release on December 6 this year.
Other than this and Arjun Patiala, Kriti will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4.
View this post on Instagram
Wrapped up PANIPAT!! ⚔️ There is no other way of shutting him up!! Haha.. Thank you @arjunkapoor for being such a lovely and entertaining costar!! With no ice to break, i’m glad we went on this journey together and i found an amazing friend in you!❤️ And Ashu sir!! You’re the best!! Thank you so so much for giving me this opportunity and for adding so many flavors to Parvati’s character..Thank you for always hearing me out and finding her with me at every step! You create magic, and in the calmest manner ever! And I’m honored to be a part of this magic! @ashutoshgowariker @sunita.gowariker P.S. That’s literally us..always wondering!! ❤️ @agppl
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- You Have Just Given FaceApp a Perpetual And Royalty Free License to do What They Want With Your Selfies