Kriti Sanon on Playing the Little-Known Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat

Though she is currently busy promoting her next release Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon says playing a real-life person as obscure as Parvati Bai in her first historical drama Panipat has been extremely challenging for her.

"My knowledge of history is terrible. So for me, every word about the Battle of Panipat came from Ashu sir (Ashutosh Gowariker; the film’s director). Not too much is documented about Parvati Bai, so the character was built by Ashu sir in the way he visualised her,” she told Mid-Day.

Kriti says it was an incredible experience trying to find the character with Gowariker, who is known for making larger-than-life historical films like Lagaan, Jodha Akhbar and Mohenjo Daro.

The Luka Chuppi actress says she’s trilled about playing a character that’s “strong, independent and someone who can voice their opinion,” a quality that she says most women characters in Gowariker’s films have. Talking about Parvati Bai, Kriti said, “She has been shown as a vaidya (physician) in the movie. I am not sure if women were even allowed to work at that time. My character falls in love with Sadashivrao (the lead; played by Arjun Kapoor) and accompanies him to the war."

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Nawab Shah in important roles, Panipat is slated to release on December 6 this year.

Other than this and Arjun Patiala, Kriti will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4.

