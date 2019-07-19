Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kriti Sanon on Playing the Little-Known Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure, Panipat is slated to release on December 6 this year.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kriti Sanon on Playing the Little-Known Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat
Image: Instagram/Kriti Sanon
Loading...

Though she is currently busy promoting her next release Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon says playing a real-life person as obscure as Parvati Bai in her first historical drama Panipat has been extremely challenging for her.

"My knowledge of history is terrible. So for me, every word about the Battle of Panipat came from Ashu sir (Ashutosh Gowariker; the film’s director). Not too much is documented about Parvati Bai, so the character was built by Ashu sir in the way he visualised her,” she told Mid-Day.

Kriti says it was an incredible experience trying to find the character with Gowariker, who is known for making larger-than-life historical films like Lagaan, Jodha Akhbar and Mohenjo Daro.

The Luka Chuppi actress says she’s trilled about playing a character that’s “strong, independent and someone who can voice their opinion,” a quality that she says most women characters in Gowariker’s films have. Talking about Parvati Bai, Kriti said, “She has been shown as a vaidya (physician) in the movie. I am not sure if women were even allowed to work at that time. My character falls in love with Sadashivrao (the lead; played by Arjun Kapoor) and accompanies him to the war."

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Nawab Shah in important roles, Panipat is slated to release on December 6 this year.

Other than this and Arjun Patiala, Kriti will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram