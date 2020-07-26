Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput's Performance in Dil Bechara: Most Magical Bits Were Your Silences

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has released on OTT on July 24 and there has been an outpouring of emotions from the side of fans and admirers after watching the movie.

While many celebrities took to social media to react after watching the film, Kriti Sanon too posted about Sushant's Dil Bechara. She also referred to Sushant's usage of the word 'seri' in the film, which means 'okay'. Kriti also praised Sanjana's performance in the film and debutante Mukesh Chabbra's direction.

Sharing a montage video of Sushant from Dil Bechara, Kriti wrote, "Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again. In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much (sic)! @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead (sic)!"

Kriti and Sushant had worked together in 2017 film Raabta. She was also spotted at Sushant's funeral in Mumbai in June.