Kriti Sanon Opens up on Doing Madhubala and Meena Kumari Biopics: 'Both were Iconic Heroines'

Actress Kriti Sanon has proved her versatility once again after playing the role of a surrogate mother in a film titled Mimi. In the movie, she enacted the titular role and received a lot of praise for her work from the critics as well as audiences. Other important roles in the movie were played by Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathakand Manoj Pahwa. While her act as a single surrogate mother has won our hearts, Kriti is now looking forward to play iconic actresses in their biopic.

The actress in a recent interview also opened up about her eagerness to play the legendary Madhubala in her biopic. She told ETimes, “There are certain personalities in our film industry who have been iconic and whose lives I feel people don’t really know much about." The actress added that apart from Madhubala, she would also love to do the biopic for Meena Kumari. "Both were iconic heroines of their time and I personally too would love to learn more about them,” said Kriti. If the rumor mill is to be believed, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan has been quite eager to produce the film.

Meanwhile, Kriti is currently loaded with a lot of projects. She will be a part of Adipurush and Bhediya. Adipurush is a film based on the mythological text of Ramayana. If all goes as per plan, the film is going to release in August next year. The multi-starrer features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and many other prominent actors in crucial roles. In thisfilm directed by Om Raut, Kriti plays the part of Sita.

Bhediya, on the other hand, is going to be a horror-comedy film in which she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release in April 2022 and is directed by Amar Kaushik.

