Kriti Sanon Posts All Smiles Pic With Shahid Kapoor On A Flight; Fan Says 'When Kabir Meets Kriti'

When the reports of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor collaborating for a movie had made it to the news, it had left fans excited to see the two of the finest actors of Bollywood come together in one frame. Now it seems that the two actors are gearing up to go on the floors as a viral selfie has surfaced which shows the two of them together.

On Friday, the Luka Chupli actor shared the picture on her Instagram handle with Kriti Sanon flaunting a shimmering dark green outfit and shades on her head. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor wore a dark blue T-shirt and accessorised it with a silver chain. He also sported brown-tinted sunglasses. While aboard a plane, Kriti Sanon can be seen smiling ear-to-ear along with Shahid Kapoor who smiled subtly for the camera. She captioned the picture with, “KS & SK(with pink heart emojis) @shahidkapoor"

Needless to say but fans came up with some hilarious responses to the selfie. One of them made a Kabir Singh reference as they wrote,

“Priti nahi mili toh Kriti hi sahi!" Another one commented, “Cutiesss!" Someone also said, “Can’t wait to know more about the film! Sounds so cool!" A fan stated, “When Kabir meets Kriti!"

For the unversed, it was earlier reported by an entertainment portal that the two actors will feature in a Dinesh Vijan film The source had told PinkVilla,"It’s a unique love story that called for a fresh casting, and that’s when the team unanimously decided on bringing Shahid and Kriti together for the first time. The duo is all excited to commence the journey on this film from October/November this year. Some script reading sessions and workshops will start in September. The talented duo will make for a great on-screen pair,"

The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries over a span of 4 to 5 months. Expected to be the biggest love story that Maddock Films has ever produced, the ambitious project would be helmed by a new director. Previously Kriti has worked with Dinesh Vijan for six of the films that includes Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, MiMi, Hum Do Hamare Do and Bhediya.

On the professional front, the Luka Chuppi actress has a number of projects lined up ahead of her. She would feature in Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Kriti Sanon has also been roped in for Anurag Kashyap’s official adaptation of Quentin Tarantino’s cult film Kill Bill. Although, the actress has clarified that it is a different film altogether, an official clarification from the makers has yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey currently has two projects under his kitty. One beinf Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial action thriller and the other being Raj & DK’s Farzi for Amazon.

