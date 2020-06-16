Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput: A Part Of My Heart Has Gone With You

Kriti Sanon has paid an emotional tribute to his Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress, who also attended his funeral in Mumbai on Monday, took to Instagram to share a series of picture with the late actor.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.."

On Monday, Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon also shared a heart-warming post for Sushant. She quoted the lyrics of the song Yaadein as she shared a picture with him: “Nagme hai, shikwe hai, kisse hai, baatein hai...”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. The police said that it was a case of death by suicide and no note has been found yet.

Sushant Singh Rajput won hearts with his last onscreen performance in Chhichhore, which released last year. Sushant had been working on Mukesh Chhabra directed ‘Dil Bechara’, which will now be remembered as his last onscreen act.