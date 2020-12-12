Kriti Sanon Posts Gorgeous Pic with Empowering Poem on Discovering Who She 'Could be'

Over the last few months, Kriti Sanon has been sharing her musings on social media. On Saturday, she penned a new poem about discovering who she "could be". She also shared a gorgeous picture of herself from her latest photoshoot.

She wrote, "I wanna open every knot of who i “should” be, So I can elongate the rope, Fly up higher and discover who i “could” be."

I wanna open every knotOf who i “should” be So i can elongate the ropeFly up higherAnd discover who i “could” be.—Kriti #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti : @tejasnerurkar pic.twitter.com/dWWOF2cAaI — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 12, 2020

In an interview with us, Kriti spoke at length about what inspired her to write poetry during the lockdown. "Poetry is something that I always used to do back in my school and college days. Once I moved to Mumbai and started acting, I didn't have the time to write and had another channel for my emotions to be expressed, which was in front of the camera and a lot more exciting for me because I was also getting paid for it. So I think I lost touch with poetry. I knew I always wanted to go back to it, but I was just waiting for a little more time. Since the pandemic had given us so much free time, I got a chance to reconnect with the poetic side of me. That's how I started penning down my thoughts. I feel that we all were going through a time when there was so much uncertainty and turmoil of emotions, so it was important to vent out your emotions or be creative in some way because that’s what makes you feel good," she said.

On the work front, Kriti is currently gearing up for the release of her next release Mimi, which also features Pankaj Tripathi in a key role. Meanwhile, Kriti recently confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19 .