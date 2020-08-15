Kriti Sanon Prays for Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'May the Truth Shine Soon'

Kriti Sanon has joined the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR, initiated by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, as she held prayer observation on two months of the death of her former co-star.

Kriti, who was close to Sushant and also worked with him in Raabta, took to Twitter to share a picture of her standing with folded hands in front of Lord Ganesha. Her face is not visible in the picture though. She accompanied the post with a hashtag #PrayersforSSR.

"It's always a good time to pray... Sending out Prayers and Positivity. May the truth shine soon. This independence day, lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right. #happyindependenceday #PrayersForSSR #LoveBeforeHate," Kriti tweeted.

Kriti Sanon on Thursday supported the CBI probe into the death of Sushant, saying that his loved ones deserved a "closure." On her Instagram story, she wrote, "I pray that the Truth comes out SOON...His family, his friends, fans, and all loved ones deserve this closure... I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinqhRajput."

Apart from Kriti, Sushant's former partner Ankita Lokhande also posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, demanding a CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput.