Kriti Sanon Preps for Action Film Ganapath, Shares Sweaty Pic Post Workout

From Heropanti to Mimi, Kriti Sanon has indeed come a long way in the film industry and there is no stopping her. Riding on the success of Mimi, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Ganapath. Kriti is leaving no stone unturned and doing whatever it takes to get into her character for the film. The actress is aiming to impress the audience with this action film, which also stars her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff.

Kriti is also very active on social media as she keeps her fans updated with all her whereabouts. She recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of posts after her intense workout session. Sharing a picture of her shirt, drenched in sweat, she wrote, "The sweat series. Sweaty Morning” along with a hashtag 'Ganapathprep.' The post was followed by a boomerang. She captioned it, “I don't sweat, I sparkle”.

Apart from impressing fans with her stellar performances and intense workout sessions, recently Kriti also left people stunned as she turned muse for Manish Malhotra’s latest bridal edition, Nooraniyat. Kriti was the virtual showstopper for the collection and she certainly did justice to it. The actress wore a bright red and gold patterned bridal lehenga, which featured a dipped neckline blouse and an embellished skirt. A sheer red dupatta with golden work at the border completed the look. The bridal ornaments, including kalira, and make-up added opulence to Kriti’s overall look.

About his Nooraniyat collection, the celebrity designer Manish said that his birdal edition is an amalgamation of moods and emotions of the brides. The Mimi actress looked gorgeous as ever in the bridal collection and aced every bit of it. Fans could not stop gushing over her beauty.

Along with Ganapath, Kriti has three other projects in the pipeline, including Adipurush, Bhediya and Bachchan Pandey.

