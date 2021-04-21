Kriti Sanon Preps for Adipurush, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Virtually Celebrate Anniversary

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Arunachal Pradesh after wrapping her upcoming flick titled Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. What caught attention was she was carrying The Forest of Enchantments book with her. Fans are speculating that she is prepping for Adipurush in which she plays Sita.

In another news, Salman Khan has confirmed the release date of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on May 13. The trailer will be launching tomorrow.

Also, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary virtually. The actress shared a glimpse of the time on social media.

Kriti Sanon was clicked at the airport recently where she was seen smartly dressed up in white pants and bralette and a beige oversized blazer over it. But what caught netizens’ attention was a book that she held in her hand. Looking at the book, The Forest of Enchantments, it seems the actress has geared up for her next venture, Adipurush. As the book delineates the Ramayana from Sita’s point of view, looks like the actress has started preparing for her role of Goddess Sita in the same movie.

Power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on April 20. They married in the year 2007, reinstating faith in true love. Marking the special day, Aishwarya shared a picture of her video call with hubby Abhishek.

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in theatres and on multiple platforms on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan retrieved another gem from his archive of pictures on Tuesday, expressing his wish to make his father’s fans proud of him. In his latest Instagram post, Babil posted a picture from the sets of Piku that starred Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

Vipul Shah recalls how Akshay Kumar and Big B offered not to take remuneration for their work in Waqt: The Race Against Time, in order to support him.

