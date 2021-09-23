Kriti Sanon Preps Hard for Ganapath, Shares Video on Instagram: I’m Always a Work in Progress

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently busy and working hard for her upcoming film Ganapath. She keeps her fans updated on her progress and often shares glimpses of her workout sessions. She took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen warming up in her gym before starting her preparations for the film. She wrote, “Prep Prep Prep..But first.. WARM UP!! 🏃‍♀️💪🏻👊🏻 I’m always a Work In Progress! 💁🏻‍♀️ #GanapathPrep #SweatSeries #LetsGetStronger👊🏻." Ganapath will see the actress reunite with Tiger Shroff after 7 years.

Kriti’s latest film Mimi co-starring Pankaj Tripathi garnered a lot of praise for her. She also wrapped up the shooting of her film Bhideiya, opposite Varun Dhawan.

Apart from impressing fans with her stellar performances and intense workout sessions, recently Kriti also left people stunned as she turned muse for Manish Malhotra’s latest bridal edition, Nooraniyat. Kriti was the virtual showstopper for the collection and she certainly did justice to it. The actress wore a bright red and gold patterned bridal lehenga, which featured a dipped neckline blouse and an embellished skirt. A sheer red dupatta with golden work at the border completed the look. The bridal ornaments, including kalira, and make-up added opulence to Kriti’s overall look.

Kriti Sanon also has Adipurush and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

