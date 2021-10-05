Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Tease Fans With New Look Poster: Hero Kya Karega?

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao teased fans with a fresh look poster on social media. On Tuesday, the actors shared a mysterious update from an undisclosed project. It is not known yet if the poster is for an upcoming commercial or a movie. However, fans are excited about their favourite actors’ latest collaboration. Kriti and Rajkummar co-starred in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, garnered positive feedback from fans and critics.

Kriti and Rajkummar have teamed up again and the announcement has got fans excited. The new poster shows Kriti and Rajkummar sitting on the floor. The actress is dressed in a dungaree layered with a sweater. She is sporting nerdy glasses and sneakers, giving a confused expression. Rajkummar, on the other hand, looks cool in a yellow sweatshirt, denim and casual shoes, looking in an angry mood. The poster has the tagline, “Ab humara hero kya karega (What will our hero do now?)”

Meanwhile, the two actors are ready with their much-awaited film Hum Do Humare Do. The film is directed by Gujarati filmmaker Abhishek Jain and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The film, also starring Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kriti recently updated fans that she has kickstarted the promotions of the film. The actress wore a stunning olive green number that featured notched lapel collars and cut out detailing at the waist. She wrote on Instagram, “BossLady feels kickstarting Hum Do Humare Do promotions.” She also requested fans to wait for some more time to know the release date.

Hum Do Humare Do traces the life of a happily married couple. The plot revolves around how their life changes into chaos when they decide to adopt two parents.

