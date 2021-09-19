Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao's Hum Do Humare Do to Release on OTT Platform: Report

Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao were loved by the audience in their hit film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Rajkummar had also made a cameo in Kriti’s film Raabta. Hence, when reports came in that they are collaborating on another comedy, fans were super excited. The film, titled Hum Do Humare Do is about a young couple who decide to adopt two parents to fill the void in their lives. The adopted parents will be played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, and their characters will reportedly wreck havoc in the young couple’s life. While the film made headlines when it was announced, there were no updates due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, according to a latest report, the film will go the digital way and release on Disney+ Hotstar.

PeepingMoon quoted a source saying, “Audiences are not yet ready to visit in cinemas. Films that have been released in theatres such as Bell Bottom, Chehre, and Thalaivi could not even recover their costs. Their performance hasn’t been encouraging and this has set a record straight that it’s suicidal to release a film in theatres until and unless cinemas in Maharashtra open which doesn’t seem possible anytime soon. All this has left the producers with no option but to release their ready films on digital platforms. Dinesh Vijan is just following the suit because he can’t keep on waiting any longer."

Meanwhile, Hum Do Humare Do will be Kriti’s fifth venture with Dinesh Vijan after Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Luka Chuppi and Mimi. Her latest release Mimi skipped theatrical release and premiered on Netflix. Kriti received a lot of praise for her performance in the film.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao’s two films, Hansal Mehta’s Chhalang and Anurag Basu’s Ludo have also released on Amazon Prime and Netflix respectively. Many films have gone the OTT way despite theatres opening in many parts of the country. Recently, Bhoot Police, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez also released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile Hum Do Humare Do will also star Aparshakti Khurrana in a pivotal role. The film has been directed by Abhishek Jain.

