Kriti Sanon Reunites with Pankaj Tripathi for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi

After sharing screen space in Bareily Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are set to work together again in Laxman Utekar's, Mimi. Kriti, who has worked with Utekar in Luka Chuppi, took to Twitter share the news with her fans. She wrote, "Life is a journey filled with unexpected miracles. Get ready for a journey like never before, #Mimi!! This one's gonna be soooo special."

Pankaj Tripathi also took to Twitter to express his excitement at working with Kriti Sanon again.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, the film is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale," Vijan said in a statement.

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes Mimi exciting," he added.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Arjun Patiala and Pankaj Tripathi was seen as Guruji in Sacred Games Season 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.