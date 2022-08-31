CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Mother Didn't Allow Her To Do Karan Johar's Lust Stories: 'She Was Not Comfortable'
1-MIN READ

Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Mother Didn't Allow Her To Do Karan Johar's Lust Stories: 'She Was Not Comfortable'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 15:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Kriti Sanon talks about rejecting Lust Stories.

Kriti Sanon talks about rejecting Lust Stories.

Kriti Sanon revealed why she said no to Karan Johar's Lust Stories and shared that her mother was not very comfortable with the film's script.

Kriti Sanon has come a long way in Bollywood. From making her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in the 2014 movie Heropanti to now gearing up for Shehzada, the actress has given several top-notch performances. Kriti will also be reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan.

As reported by Indian Express, during the episode, Kriti revealed why she said no to Kran Johar’s Lust Stories and shared that her mother was not very comfortable with the film’s script. “My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it,” she said.

For the unversed, Lust Stories revolved around embracing female sexuality. After Kriti rejected the film, it starred Kiara Advani.

first published:August 31, 2022, 15:15 IST
last updated:August 31, 2022, 15:19 IST