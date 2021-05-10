Kriti Sanon Reveals How Varun Dhawan Has Changed After Marrying Natasha Dalal

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is working with Varun Dhawan in the horror-comedy Bhediya, revealed how much the actor has changed after he tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal. Varun and Kriti share a great bond as they previously worked together in tge 2015 film Dilwaale.

Talking to Times of India, Kriti said, “It’s been six years since we worked together. I think both of us have grown as actors and individuals. He is married now, but he is still the same, only a little more mature than before. Bhediya, which is a monster-comedy, is drastically different from what we did in our last project, so it is great fun."

Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24 at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House. The wedding was a strictly private affair with about 50 guests present in the ceremony. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Kriti and Varun filmed Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. The actors shared many pictures and videos of the beautiful location.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is a monster-comedy in which Varun will play a werewolf. It will be the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe including Stree and Roohi.

