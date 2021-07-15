Kriti Sanon Reveals She Gained 15 KG in 2 Months to Look Pregnant in Mimi

The trailer of actress Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Mimi has become the talk of the town ever since its release on July 13. Social media has been buzzing with posts talking about the new avatar for Kriti and fans have been much intrigued about her preparation for the portrayal of a surrogate mother in the movie. Now, the actress has shared an Instagram video giving a sneak peek in the background preparation for her role. Kriti talks about her body transformation and reveals that she had to gain 15 kgs to look like a pregnant woman in the film.

While for the first schedule of the film, Kriti had to look her normal self with the usual body, the second schedule of the shoot required her to gain a lot of weight to grow in her character. Director Laxman Utekar wanted the actress to gain weight so that the audience could connect to her portrayal of a pregnant woman on screen. So, when the film team got together after a gap of 2 months post the first schedule, Kriti was on a mission to gain weight. She ate everything she could to gain weight and from rasgullas to burgers and chocolate shakes, everything found its place in Kriti's diet.

Mimi marks Kriti's reunion with director Laxman Utekar who previously had directed her in Luka Chhupi opposite Kartik Aaryan. This latest project of the actor-director duo is inspired by the 2010 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy that featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in key roles.

Kriti's Mimi promises to be a complete entertainer and features an illustrious star cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa. Music director AR Rahman has been roped in for the film's music.

Mimi will be released directly on Netflix along with a premier on Jio CInemas on July 30.

