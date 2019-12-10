Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kriti Sanon Says She is Excited to Play a Surrogate Mother in Mimi

Kriti Sanon, who will be headlining Mimi, a film about a surrogate mother, said she is very excited to be a part of the film. Mimi is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy.

IANS

Updated:December 10, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kriti Sanon Says She is Excited to Play a Surrogate Mother in Mimi
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently busy shooting for Mimi, expressed excitement about the film. Mimi has an unusual story by Bollywood standards. It casts Kriti as a young surrogate mother.

"I am very excited. It's based on the subject of surrogacy but actually it's the story of this young girl who wants to be an actor. She's a dancer in Mandawa and she ends up being a surrogate for couple. Then, the things that follow change her life and also change her as a person," Kriti told IANS.

She added, "It's a lot on me. It's around this character Mimi. It is very entertaining, a beautiful script. One of the most beautiful scripts I have read. You will have a lot of humour and situational humour. At the same time, there are a lot of characters you will take back home."

The film is directed by Luka Chuppi fame Laxman Utekar."We've shot 40 percent of the film. It's based in Mandawa, Rajasthan. I think you realise that you are excited and passionate about a project when you end up narrating the story to every person around," she laughed.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Tech and Auto Awards Live

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram