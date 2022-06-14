Kriti Sanon Revisits Raabta Song on Sushant Singh Rajput's Second Death Anniversary

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s second death anniversary, his co-stars and industry friends have taken to social media to remember the late actor. Actress Kriti Sanon, who was seen with Sushant in the film Raabta, took to her official Instagram handle to remember him through their songs. She shared the song Darasal on her Story section accompanied by a heart emoji.

Kriti and Sushant reportedly got close during the shoot of the movie Raabta. There were rumours that Kriti was the reason for Ankita Lokhande and Sushant’s breakup. Kriti and Sushant never confirmed their relationship, and they reportedly split up after their movie did not perform well.

Take a look at it:

Besides Kriti, a lot of other actors also remembered Sushant. His Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan shared throwback photos with him whereas his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty penned a moving note remembering Sushant. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also penned an emotional note in his memory. “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kindness, compassion, and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence,” she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai house. His untimely shook the country, with his death being investigated by CBI and findings from the case constantly making the headlines.

