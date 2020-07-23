Anushka, Bhumi, Kriti, Sara Urge Fans to Celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput, Share Dil Bechara Poster

Sushant Singh Rajput's former co-stars Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar have urged fans to celebrate the late Bollywood star by sharing the poster of his final, posthumous release, Dil Bechara, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, follows Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

“One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput #DilBechara 24th July @ 7:30PM IST on Disney Hotstar,” wrote Sara as she shared an animated poster on Instagram. She worked with Sushant in her debut film, Kedarnath.

Anushka, who was seen with Sushant in PK, too, shared the poster. Sushant’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon also shared the poster and captioned the post with a simple heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya wrote, “It breaks my heart saying this. Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST).”

Actor Vidyut Jammwal also took to Instagram to share the poster and said he'd be watching the film.

Sushant passed away on June 14. He was best known for portraying former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the latter's biopic, titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.