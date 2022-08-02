Kriti Sanon Says Her Adipurush Co-star Prabhas Has 'Purity in His Eyes': Would Love to Work With Him Again

Actress Kriti Sanon has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Mimi. The actress who is loved by fans and cinephiles alike for her versatility and unique fashion statements has recently opened up about working with Prabhas on the sets of the upcoming pan-India mythological drama Adipurush.

During a candid interaction with Bollywood Hungama, a fan posed a question as to what striking quality of Prabhas sets him apart from his contemporaries and whether she would be eager to work with the Bahubali actor again.

The actress responded by saying, “I would love to work with him again, I had a great time working with him… apart from food something unique about him… I think he has some weird purity in his eyes. Sometimes, I’ve seen his shots like, when the camera is really close there is so little that he does with his eyes & you can really feel everything that he is feeling.”

She further added, “I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep & there is something very pure, which I also feel is one of the reasons why he really suits the part because he has that sense of niceness and purity in his eyes.”

Earlier this week, Kriti Sanon achieved yet another feat as she finally hit the 50 million followers mark on Instagram making her space among celebs like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. Marking the joyous occasion, Kriti shared a heartfelt video giving a shoutout to her fans and thanking them for their love and support. The video snippet showed several glimpses and scenes of her performances in several critically acclaimed films of her career like Heropanti, Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and many more.

Not only that, but the video also consisted of some rare behind-the-scenes footage from her YouTube channel and her day to day life. She wrote in the caption, “As Mimi says “Fan following hai meri yahan par haan!” 50 MILLION Love and counting. Love you guys #50milliononInsta.”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is all set to join Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan for the first time to work on a unique love story. Expected to hit the silver screen by the end of 2022, a source close to the development has disclosed that the Mimi actress has been finalized to play the female lead. The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and multiple European countries over a span of 4 to 5 months. Expected to be the biggest love story that Maddock Films has ever produced, the ambitious project would be helmed by a new director.

