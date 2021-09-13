Kriti Sanon Says Her Comfort Food is Rajma Chawal and Paratha with Butter

These days, it has become aroutine for celebrities to give their fans and followers on social media an exclusive peek into their day-to-day activities and lifestyle choices. The latest to join the bandwagon is Kriti Sanon. In a new Instagram Reel, the actress gave a quick self interview to treat her fans with lesser-known facts about her. She answered some interesting trivia in a ‘Q n A’ and gave rapid-fire responses. The video starts with her responding to the choice of "comfort food". Kriti picked Paratha with butter or Rajma Chawal.

Choosing between beaches and mountains was easy for Kriti,who said, “Beaches for sure.” When asked if she would take late-night drives or early morning walks, she chose the former with a slightlyexpression of guilt on her face. Finally, Kriti was asked to reveal her current obsession. This is when she gave the reason why her family was fed up with her. "I am currently obsessed with skincare. My family is fed up of me ordering things. I am a hoarder,” said the actress. Sharing the video, Kriti said, "Kritically Yours.”

Kriti recently joined the choreographer duo of Shazia and Piyush for a dance routine. The dancers shared behind-the-scenes boomerang clips on their Instagram handles. Shazia wrote, “Shot something crazy with this beauty. Can’t wait for you all to see her burn the floor.”

Piyush added the songParam Sundari to his post. Take a look:

Kriti’s latest film’s release, Mimi has garnered immense love from the audience. Her performance is being hailed as her career-best so far. Up next, Kriti has Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has wrapped up filming for Bhediya, opposite Varun Dhawan. She has been roped in toplay Sita in Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the leads.

