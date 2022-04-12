Kriti Sanon Says It's 'Never Too Late' as She Sets Fitness Goals With Rigorous Training Sessions, Watch

Kriti Sanon is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram feed proves it. From Pilates to yoga and dancing, Kriti likes to ace all. She also believes that even though we are past Monday, it's “never too late for Monday motivation" post. Her latest video shows her doing various forms of strength training and core-building exercises. And honestly, it is enough to motivate you to kick-start your workout regime.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, Kriti dropped a reel video, which featured several clips from her rigorous training sessions. Truly, the star is acing all the exercises in the video, which included dumbbell chest press, bent-over dumbbell row, kettlebell around the head, weighted squats, plank hip dips, plank variations, bent over barbell row, and side dips with a ball. While sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption, “It's never too late for Some Monday Motivation."

Take a look at the amazing video of Kriti Sanon sweating it out in the gym here:

Advertisement

After witnessing her workout session, fans were left stunned and they appreciated Kriti for her efforts. So far, the video has been played more than 2.4 million times and has garnered over 50 thousand likes. The actress’ trainer Karan Sawhney also took to the comments section to praise her. One user wrote, “Fitness Queen,” and ended the comment with a heart-eye emoticon. Another user commented, “Strongest girl,” and added fire, heart eye, and bicep flexing emoticons.

After amusing the audiences with her acting prowess in Mimi, fans last saw her in the action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey, which also featured superstar Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film witnessed its theatrical release on March 18 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.