Kriti Sanon Says She and Sushant Singh Rajput Were 'Depressed', Sulked Over Wine After Raabta Failed

Kriti Sanon, in a recent interview, revealed she and Sushant Singh Rajput dealt with the failure of Raabta together. She said they discussed the film’s bad reviews over wine. The actor added that both of them were ‘depressed’ after the film did not work and were ‘sulking’ together.

Raabta released in 2017 and revolved around reincarnated lovers. The film was directed by Dinesh Vijan. Last year, marking the film’s release anniversary, Kriti had shared pictures from the film and spoke about working in the film with the late actor.

Now, speaking with Film Companion, Kriti revisited the film yet again and shared an incident that took place after the film’s release. “It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raja-rani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different. I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!’” she said.

Raabta was the only film that Kriti and Sushant worked together in. Sushant went on to do films such as Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Drive and Chhichhore before his sudden death in June 2020. The actor’s swansong Dil Bechara had released a few weeks after his death.

RELATED NEWS Has Kriti Sanon Called It Quits With Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput?

Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Mimi. The film was streamed on Netflix and was loved by the audience. Kriti now has Adipurush with Prabhas, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Heropanti 2 and Ganpath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Shehzaada with Kartik Aaryan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.