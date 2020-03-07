Kriti Sanon Says Tattoo on Her Back is Temporary

Kriti Sanon took to social media to update her fans about the tattoo on her back that she recently flaunted in an Instagram post. She said that it is not real but a temporary one and that contrary to speculation, she has not got inked.

Kriti posted a video on her social media handle and explained her tattoo saying, "A lot of you have been wondering what the tattoo on my back is. If it is a V, then what does it mean or who is V? Firstly it is not a K, it is a V and the tattoo is temporary so I haven't really got myself inked." She shared the post on Saturday evening.

Kriti has wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi, her second collaboration with the director after Luka Chuppi. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will be about a young surrogate mother. It has been inspired by the 2011 National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

Kriti will also be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar as well as in a yet untitled comedy film with Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal.

