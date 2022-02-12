Kriti Sanon Sends Internet into Frenzy As She Sings 'Tum Se Hi' in Viral Instagram Video; Watch

Kriti Sanon is quite active on social media. The actress often shares glimpses into her professional as well as personal life on her Instagram account and keeps her fans entertained. On Friday night, Kriti shared a video of her jamming with ‘Bhediya’ director Amar Kaushik.

In the video, Kriti is singing the popular song ‘Tum Se Hi’ from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer ‘Jab We Met’ as Amar Kaushik joins her. The actress looks stunning in a yellowish orange sleeveless top which she teamed with a pair of shorts. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “Nights like these… with my singing buddy @amarkaushik and the supremely talented @borsgoa!"

With five films set for release, 2022 is going to be a jam-packed year for Kriti Sanon. The 31-year-old star, who garnered positive feedback for her portrayal in the movie Mimi, recently opened up about the negativity she has got over her appearance. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti revealed that many people have criticised her for her “gummy smile" and “flared nostrils."

Kriti also spoke about the time when she was asked to change her body features, including her waist. The actor believes that she has been born with such features and she can’t do anything about it. She blames Instagram filters for such a mind-set.

The actress will be seen in action comedy Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar, mythological drama Adipurush opposite Prabhas, action drama Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan, horror-comedy Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and action thriller Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff.

