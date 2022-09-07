Kriti Sanon Shares a Glimpse of Her Vacation With Sister Nupur Sanon, Family, See Pics

Actress Kriti Sanon is a sight for sore eyes, be it with her portrayal of intriguing characters onscreen or the way she oozes oomph with her on-fleek style quotient. Since making her debut with the Telegu film Nenokkadine, the actress has not looked back, earning some hit movies to her name, like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Mimi.

A social media junkie, Kriti never fails to impress fans with her quintessential outfit choices and makes it a point to give a sneak peek into her upcoming projects or travel experiences. The actress shares a strong bond with her family, especially with her sister Nupur Sanon. The sisters often drop pictures together on social media.

Recently, Kriti uploaded a story on her Instagram space, that was previously shared by Nupur, which has given netizens a subtle hint that the actress has gone on a vacation with her family.

The story showed Nupur capturing a family video, by bringing in her sister Kriti and their parents in the same clip, as they appeared to be seated in a vehicle. Nupur seemed delighted as she said, “We’re going on a family trip,” with a smile on her face while Kriti joined her from behind, confirming, “Holiday… finally.”

The next visual brought to light that the actress and her family were going flying to Switzerland as Nupur tagged Swiss International Airlines in her story. Nupur called her travel partner Kriti a “Krakpot” and wrote, “Traveling with this Krackpot… well and becoming one too.”

The quirky clip featured the two sisters boarded on a flight. While Nupur was seen bobbling her head sideways, as soon as the camera zoomed on Kriti, the actress made a funny yet adorable duck face which was imitated by Nupur.

Kriti’s travel diaries are famous among social media users who also enjoy the places with her through her posts. Earlier the actress shared a throwback video on the photo-sharing application, where she was seen having a wonderful time with her friends in Ladakh.

In the work, Kriti will next be seen in director Vikas Bahl’s action-thriller Ganapath: Part One opposite actor Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 23, this year.

Apart from Ganpath, the actress also has another comedy horror titled Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She is also a part of Om Raut’s Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

