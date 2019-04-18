English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kriti Sanon Dances Her Heart Out in Behind The Scenes Videos of Kalank Song Aira Gaira
Expressing her love for dance, Kriti thanked the audience for appreciating her in Aira Gaira.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
All the excitement about Kalank came to a head on Wednesday when the film released in theatres. Actress Kriti Sanon, who features in the song Aira Gaira in the film, shared two behind the scenes videos showing her rehearsing her steps for the song. In the song, Kriti shakes a leg with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur who play the leads in Kalank.
Sharing the videos on Instagram, the Bareilly Ki Barfi star thanked the audience for loving the song and her performance in it. In the caption, she expressed her love for dancing.
She posted another video where she is seen dancing with other choreographers.
The 28-year-old actress was last seen in Luka Chuppi, a tale about a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow. The film has earned over Rs 90 crores at the Indian box office.
On the film’s success, Kriti said, "The box office numbers are encouraging and I'm grateful to the audience." She believes the audience is now much more accepting of different subjects that would earlier be considered "taboos".
Kriti is looking forward to an exciting year with Arjun Patiala, Panipat and Housefull 4 ready for release. "I'm in a good space right now in my life where I'm getting to do the kind of work I really want to. All these films belong to different genres and I'm glad I took those decisions in choosing different kinds of roles and films because I feel that's the only way you can grow," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sharing the videos on Instagram, the Bareilly Ki Barfi star thanked the audience for loving the song and her performance in it. In the caption, she expressed her love for dancing.
She posted another video where she is seen dancing with other choreographers.
The 28-year-old actress was last seen in Luka Chuppi, a tale about a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow. The film has earned over Rs 90 crores at the Indian box office.
On the film’s success, Kriti said, "The box office numbers are encouraging and I'm grateful to the audience." She believes the audience is now much more accepting of different subjects that would earlier be considered "taboos".
Kriti is looking forward to an exciting year with Arjun Patiala, Panipat and Housefull 4 ready for release. "I'm in a good space right now in my life where I'm getting to do the kind of work I really want to. All these films belong to different genres and I'm glad I took those decisions in choosing different kinds of roles and films because I feel that's the only way you can grow," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner
- Kalank is Biggest Opener in Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan's Career, Earns Rs 21.6 Crores on Day 1
- Assassin’s Creed 'Unity' Game For Free, Ubisoft Donates €500,000 to Rebuild Notre Dame
- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Make for a Stunning Pair at a Friend’s Wedding, See Pics
- 'Game of Thrones' Mania Has Made its Way into The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results