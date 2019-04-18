Kriti Sanon Dances Her Heart Out in Behind The Scenes Videos of Kalank Song Aira Gaira

All the excitement about Kalank came to a head on Wednesday when the film released in theatres. Actress Kriti Sanon, who features in the song Aira Gaira in the film, shared two behind the scenes videos showing her rehearsing her steps for the song. In the song, Kriti shakes a leg with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur who play the leads in Kalank.Sharing the videos on Instagram, the Bareilly Ki Barfi star thanked the audience for loving the song and her performance in it. In the caption, she expressed her love for dancing.She posted another video where she is seen dancing with other choreographers.The 28-year-old actress was last seen in Luka Chuppi, a tale about a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow. The film has earned over Rs 90 crores at the Indian box office.On the film’s success, Kriti said, "The box office numbers are encouraging and I'm grateful to the audience." She believes the audience is now much more accepting of different subjects that would earlier be considered "taboos".Kriti is looking forward to an exciting year with Arjun Patiala, Panipat and Housefull 4 ready for release. "I'm in a good space right now in my life where I'm getting to do the kind of work I really want to. All these films belong to different genres and I'm glad I took those decisions in choosing different kinds of roles and films because I feel that's the only way you can grow," she said.