Kriti Sanon Shares Candid Pics from 'Mimi' Sets, Hides Gained Weight by Wearing Baggy Clothes

Kriti Sanon has been gaining weight for her upcoming film Mimi and will reportedly weigh up to 70 kilos. The actress and the film's crew has shifted base to Mandawa, Rajasthan to shoot for a schedule and in pictures shared by the actress, she can be seen accompanied by Mimi co-actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and director Laxman Utekar.

While the cast poses all smiles for the camera as they seemingly shoot inside a house like set-up, we could not help but notice that Kriti hid her extra weight by wearing baggy clothes. She looked like she has gained some weight from her face but the actress does a smart job at not revealing her look from Mimi. Kriti wore an oversized pullover and black trousers to beat the cold and looked adorable in her casual attire.

Check out cast and crew pics from the sets of Mimi below:

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi is based on Samruddhi Porey-directed Marathi feature Mala Aai Vhaaychya, which won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi in 2011. It is slated to release in July 2020.

Apart from Mimi, Kriti will also appear in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey featuring Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)

