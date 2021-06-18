Kriti Sanon Shares Expectation Vs Reality Workout Video

Actress Kriti Sanon showcases expectation versus reality when it comes to leg workouts, in her new Instagram post on Friday. Kriti has posted two videos on Instagram. In the first clip, she is seen doing squats with weights effortlessly. The second video showcases what actually went on, and you realise the first video is a neatly edited clip that makes Kriti’s exercise regime seem so easy.

“Leg day and Me!! @yasminkarachiwala Expectation v/s Reality Or rather. Instagram v/s Reality. Don’t forget to Swipe to see how much I love doing legs!" she wrote as caption.

Her video was an instant hit on social media as it garnered over 4 lakh likes in just an hour after sharing it. The actress received immense love from her fans as several dropped heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, the actress recently wrapped the schedule of Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. The horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik was shot extensively in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Next, she will be seen in Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

Besides this, the actress will reunite with Tiger Shroff for Ganapath and together they also have the sequel to their debut film, Heropanti in the pipeline.

As per PinkVilla, Tiger and Kriti will start shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath from September onwards in Mumbai. The film produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani is reportedly a sports drama featuring Tiger as a boxer. On the other hand, the actress will also be seen essaying the lead role in Om Raut’s Adi Purush.

