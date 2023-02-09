Bollywood star Kriti Sanon has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story amid wild rumours of her engagement with Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Her post comes hours after Prabhas’ team categorically denied the rumours.

Kriti shared Hollywood icon Oprah Winfrey’s motivational reel in which the latter talks about the art of “letting go". “Expecting people to do what you would do in a situation only leads to your disappointment, not theirs. They’re going on with their life. So let people be who they are and either you accept it, or you don’t. Not doing that keeps you stuck in a circumstance that actually costs you time, it costs you energy," Oprah said in the reel. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “word." She also added a salute emoji to her story.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ engagement rumours started when self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: KritiSanon and Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives! So Happy for them.” Earlier, dating rumours between Kriti and Prabhas sparked off after the release of Adipurush teaser. Varun Dhawan, who worked with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya, further fuelled the fire by hinting at Kriti’s relationship. However, he didn’t name Prabhas.

On Wednesday, Prabhas’ team reacted to reports of engagement. His team told ETimes, “’Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.'"

Earlier, Varun Dhawan was asked by Karan Johar on a show to name “eligible single women from the Hindi film industry." He skipped Kriti Sanon’s from the list and explained, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).” Prabhas and Deepika will co-star in Project K.

Later, Kriti clarified on her Instagram Stories, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji). Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji).”

Read all the Latest Movies News here