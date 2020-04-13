MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kriti Sanon Shares Her Apprehension About 'Being Watched'

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a feeling that she is being watched. She took to Instagram to write about the same.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Actress Kriti Sanon has been in quarantine with her family members, namely father, mother, little sister Nupur and pet dogs Phoebe and Disco and is constantly keeping in touch with her fans via social media.

The actress, who will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, recently shared that she had a feeling she is "being watched." Kriti posted a message on her Insta stories, which read, "Its freaky that I have been craving pizzas since last evening and for the first time I get this ad pop up on my Insta! #wearebeingwatched."

Read: Here's How Kriti Sanon Looked After Gaining 10 Kgs for Mimi

Kriti was also part of a live Insta session in which she revealed that after gaining about 15 kgs for her role in Mimi, she still has to lose some 5-6 kgs to get back into shape. Kriti plays the role of a surrogate mother in the film, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi feature Mala Aai Vhhaychay.

Mimi co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

The film is slated to be released in July. Apart from this, Kriti is also working in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

