News18 » Movies
Kriti Sanon Shares Her Secret to Working on Multiple Films

After doing four films and two guest appearances in 2019, Kriti Sanon is all set to appear in 'Mimi,' releasing in July later this year. Apart from that she'll also feature in 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently filming for her upcoming releases fil. Last year she appeared in over six films, two of which were special appearances.

Despite being a constant part of the big screen, the actress does not believe in the concept of being overexposed. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she talked about how much she enjoys juggling multiple projects and prefers to perform wherever she can.

"I don’t think there’s anything called ‘overexposing’. You are an actor, and you are meant to perform. You should do as much work as you can, which is physically possible. I never think of that."

Nevertheless, Sanon clarified that this did not mean doing anything for the sake of being busy and that one should be invested into it while taking on a role. She went on to reveal that she had made the mistake of taking on work only because she was free.

Kriti will be sharing the screen space this year with Akshay Kumar in the film Bachchan Pandey. Apart from that, she will also be playing lead in Mimi. Talking about Mimi, Kriti had expressed her excitement as well as her apprehensions.

"I am very happy. But it’s also a bit of responsibility on your shoulder. I feel I am ready for carrying an entire film and think so is my audience. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) changed things for me. People started looking at me as an actor seriously, they appreciated my performance. It was a big deal for me. When Luka Chuppi did well, I felt my thinking is resonating with the audience. They liked what I liked, and hopefully, that continues."

Mimi which revolves around the concept of surrogacy stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is scheduled to release later in July this year.

