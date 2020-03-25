Kriti Sanon Shares Throwback Pics of 'Handsomest Papa' Rahul on His Birthday, Wishes Him in SRK Style

The father-daughter bond is priceless and actress Kriti Sanon has proved the same by sharing some adorable throwback pictures with her dad to wish him on his birthday. In the birthday post, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress highlighted how her the "handsomest papa" has the "ever youngest name" - Rahul.

She introduced her dad with a famous dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, "Rahul.. naam toh suna hoga."

"Happiestt Birthday to the handsomest papa with the youngest name ever! Rahul.. naam toh suna hoga @sanonrahul People say I've got your smile.. and that makes me smile.. because your smile brightens our day! We love you a lot. May your heart always be happy and I hope I'm one of the reasons behind that smile!" Kriti penned adorable birthday wish for her dad.

The first picture shows Kriti's dad cutting a birthday cake, while the next two pictures show a young Kriti on her father's lap as the two pose for the camera. Last but not the least is Kriti and her papa at a food outlet with both smiling as they get themselves clicked.

The actress, who too is spending time indoors following the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government, also took part in a virtual antakshari where she was challenged by her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff to sing a song with 'e'.

She sang Isharon Isharon Mein Dil Lene Wale song from the famous film Kashmir Ki Kali. Sharing the video on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "Not the best singer in my house, but didn't wanna break the chain.. So Challenge accepted @tigerjackieshroff !! #QuarantineAntakshari ...Pls blame @aparshakti_khurana for starting this.. Next letter is 'S'."

She then nominated Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal and said she would love to hear them sing.

Kriti was last seen in a special appearance in a song from the recently released Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Mimi, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

