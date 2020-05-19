Kriti Sanon Shares Video of Unpaid Staff Member from Hamari Bahu Silk, Says 'This is Terrible'

Several videos of unpaid staff members from TV show Hamari Bahu Silk are being shared online. Actor Zaan Malik, who played the lead role in the daily soap, had also spoken up on non-payment of his dues by the producers of the show and had shared several videos of other artists to back his claim.

Actors Supriya Priyadarshini, Karan Manocha and Kirti Choudhary also narrated similar experiences with the producers of Hamari Bahu Silk and now Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also lends support to the cause. She shared video of a dressman who talks about not receiving payment.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "This is just one incident that i know of because a friend of mine has worked in this daily soap: Humari Bahu Silk. But my heart breaks to see so many people suffering because they haven’t received their payments! This is the time when the daily wage earners need their hard-earned money the most!!



I request the concerned producers to pls pay everyone their dues (sic)."

Check out videos of Hamari Bahu Silk cast making light of the monetary issue on social media.

