Kriti Sanon Sheds Light on Domestic Violence Cases Amid the Lockdown

The world is busy fighting a deadly pandemic and has been forced to stay back at homes to avoid the uncontrolled spread. While the situation is turning to be bliss for nature, but it has proved to be dangerous for a few people who are facing domestic abuse at home.

Ever since the implementation of the coronavirus lockdown, India has reported several cases of domestic violence and abuse.

Now, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has urged people to stand up for themselves if such a case occurs because it is not okay to stay quiet. She also shared a poem on domestic violence, titled ‘Abused’, which she wrote back in 11th standard.







“It breaks my heart to read that the domestic violence cases have almost doubled up during the lockdown period! About 700 cases alone in Punjab! And these are just the ones Registered! Imagine how many are not reported! If you are going through any kind of domestic violence, PLEASE REPORT!”







She added, “ONLY YOU can control your life… so stand up for yourself! Its NOT OK for anyone to physically hurt you.. no matter what the reason is! ITS NOT OK!











The Raabta actress also shared helpline numbers and website to report any such cases. People can file a complaint on the National Commission For Women’s website at http://www.ncw.nic.in/helplines, or call or message at 72177135372.







Kriti is not the only actress to express her views about domestic violence during these times. A few days back, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with other celebrities, shared a video on the abuse during the lockdown period.







Follow @News18Movies for more