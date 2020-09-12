Kriti Sanon Slams Media Chaos on Flight With Kangana Ranaut Onboard, Asks 'How is This Allowed?'

Kriti Sanon has once again called out the media in her tweets. Kriti retweeted a video of a woman who was on the same flight as Kangana Ranaut when she flew back to Mumbai on Wednesday. The viral video showed that reporters and camera persons of various TV channels were jostling and bunching up near the front rows to get a comment from Kangana after the plane landed at the Mumbai airport.

Sharing it, Kriti wrote, “This is what I meant... how is this even allowed? Have we forgotten that we are still in the middle of a serious pandemic and the number of cases are just rising? We haven’t even reached a peak yet!.”

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from IndiGo airlines on photography and videography during Kangana’s flight. The video also showed that the actor was sitting in one of the front rows. In the video, one crew member can be heard telling the passengers to sit down in their seats and not "harass" anyone as the seat belt sign had not been turned off.

According to the video, Ranaut disembarked from the plane without giving any comment to the media persons on board. The Shiv Sena, which heads the alliance government in the state, and Ranaut had engaged in a war of words after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared Mumbai Police more than alleged movie mafia.