Kriti Sanon Slays in Monochrome with A Message for Her ‘Mehboob’
After stealing hearts with her thumkas in the song 'Aira Gaira,' Kriti Sanon posted a picture of her in a black jumpsuit, which got fans going gaga over her beauty.
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
After stealing our hearts with her sizzling performance in the song Aira Gaira from the movie Kalank, Kriti Sanon has once again set the mood right with her new Instagram post. In a picture shared by Kriti on Wednesday, her elegance combined with the monochrome look of the still got fans going gaga over her beauty, making it viral in no time.
The Raabta actress looks graceful in her new picture, which she posted along with the popular lyrics from one of Kishore Kumar’s hits. Dressed in a black jumpsuit, Kriti has raised the temperature high with her monochromic look. She can be seen walking down a staircase, while possibly being lost in the thoughts of her ‘Mehboob’. See post here:
Kriti Sanon has already gained a lot of appreciation for her performance in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Heropanti and Raabta. She has rightly proved herself to be a powerhouse of acting, with the abundance of skills and talent.
Kriti Sabon recently stole away our hearts with the thumkas in the song Aira Gaira. Her perfect dance steps, along with the apt get-up, have raised our expectations from the very-talented actress.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently busy with Ashutosh Gowariker’s next, Panipat: The Great Betrayal, also starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Her movies Housefull 4 and Arjun Patiala are also scheduled to be released soon.
