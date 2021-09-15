Kriti Sanon Spills Beans on Nupur Sanon's Love for Camera

Kriti and Nupur Sanon put out major sister goals - from being secret keepers to doing all the crazy stuff together, the sisters always have each other’s back. While Kriti is winning applauds for her performances in Bollywood, Nupur is making a steady entry into the showbiz industry. So far, Nupur has featured in two music videos, along with Akshay Kumar and Amy Virk. Filhall and Filhaal 2 have been chartbuster songs as people still love humming them. Now, Nupur awaits an interesting film project which will give her the desired start in films. Kriti, who is riding on the success of Mimi, in an interview with Bombay Times revealed that her sister loves to be on camera.

The actor shared that her sister puts in extra effort every time she is getting clicked. Citing an example, Kriti said that when there are festivities at home, Nupur makes sure that she is dressed well as per the occasion before she gets snapped. The Mimi actress disclosed that during festivals, Nupur will always be decked up in traditional outfits, while on the other occasions, she does not bother to get dressed. Kriti also added that during Rakshabandhan Nupur was all dressed before she came on camera to tie rakhi.

Interrupting her sister, Nupur defended herself by stating that if the family is celebrating Indian festivities, it is obvious that they have to dress up in traditional outfits. “Also pura lockdown nikaala hai without any celebrations and excitement, ab mauka mil raha hai to dress up toh kyu na kare (We have spent the entire lockdown without any celebration and excitement, now when we are getting a chance, why should we not celebrate),” Nupur added.

Despite having an age gap of five years, the two sisters are more like best friends. They have supported each other mentally and emotionally during the lockdown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here