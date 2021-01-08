Kriti Sanon Starts Shooting for Bachchan Pandey, Picture From Set Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon already started the shoot for her first film of the year 2021, and her pictures from the set are creating a buzz on social media. The actress is currently shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

A picture of her sitting inside a bus has gone viral on the internet where the actress can be seen looking out of the window with her happy face. The picture has been shared the official Instagram page of E Times.

The actress too has been sharing glimpses from the set on her social media handle. It seems like Kriti is having a great time and fun with the cast and crew of the films. In the photos, she can be seen sporting casual look in a blue top paired with jeans and a shirt tied on her waist.

While she kept her hair untied, her gorgeous smile has taken away all the limelight as Kriti posed with producers Warda Khan Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji. Sharing the picture, she informed that it was the “1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!!”

As soon as she dropped the picture, Warda was quick to drop a comment, as she wrote, “Love ya Kritzzzzz,” while Designer Manish Malhotra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared the heart emojis on the post.

A few days back, Kriti also shared a clip in which she can be seen riding a bike amid the roads in desert. In the background, one can hear the song Hairat sung by Lucky Ali.

Apart from Kriti, the film will also features Akshay Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. The action-comedy is expected to hit the theatres by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the actress has also wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule for Dinesh Vijan’s directorial also featuring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.