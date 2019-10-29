Kriti Sanon Starts Shooting for Mimi in Rajasthan

Actress Kriti Sanon has kick-started the first schedule of shooting in Rajasthan for her upcoming film Mimi. "I am glad to be a part of my first women-centric film as it touches upon a really important subject," said Kriti.

Mimi is considered as a turning point for Kriti as this is her strongest role till date with a central plot completely revolving around the actress.

"I am excited and nervous at the same time as there is so much to learn and look forward to," she added.

With Mimi, Kriti will be re-uniting with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi.

Kriti was recently seen in Housefull 4, which has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office in three days since its release.

