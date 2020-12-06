Kriti Sanon Strictly Says No on Being Asked to Remove Mask, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is receiving praise from netizens after a video of her exiting the airport was recently shared on social media. Kriti is being snapped by paparazzi photographers who ask her to remove her mask 'for a minute' so that they can click her photos. However, she sternly refuses and says 'ek minute ke liye bhi nahi utaroongi.' Fans lauded her for following protocols amid coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, Kriti also celebrated one year anniversary of Panipat on Sunday. The actress, who played the role of Parvati Bai in the movie, talked about her character and recalled about her fight sequence from the film. She also posted two videos from the film on social media. She shared the stills from her fight sequence in the movie.

For the caption, she chose her dialogue from the film and wrote: "All i could think of while doing this sequence was: Duvidha ke aage, Jab naari jaage, Himmat se kaam le. Choodi utaare, Kangan utaare, Talvaar thaam le!"

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Mimi and Bachchan Pandey next. She is also part of Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.