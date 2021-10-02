Kriti Sanon Suffers Injury in Right Knee, Has Strained a Ligament: Report

Actress Kriti Sanon recently stepped out in Mumbai and was snapped by the paparazzi. While the actress looked stunning in her model off-duty aesthetic, a brace on her right knee got everyone’s attention. Kriti could be seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and denim shorts. She also had a knee brace on. Now, according to a latest report, the actress injured her knee and is wearing the brace for support.

A source quoted in Times of India said that Kriti has strained a ligament on her right knee. She has mild swelling on her right knee due to the injury. She has been told by her doctors that it will take some time to heal. The brace is providing her knee with needed support and it will help it heal faster. It is also a minor injury and not a serious one.

Read: Malaika Arora Delivers Sizzling Performance at Miss Diva 2021 Finale, Kriti Sanon Crowns Winners

Kriti was recently training hard for her upcoming film Ganpath. She had taken to Instagram to share a video of herself prepping for the shoot. She wrote, “Prep Prep Prep.. But first.. WARM UP!! I’m always a Work In Progress! (sic)."

Read: Kriti Sanon Is The Definition Of Business Chic In Her Green Blazer Dress, See Her Sexy Pictures

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the Netflix film Mimi, for which she received a lot of acclaim. She has a bunch of projects lined up. She will be seen in Farhaj Samji’s Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. She also has Amamr Kaushik’s Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. Apart from that she will play Sita in Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Ganpath, where she will re-unite with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.