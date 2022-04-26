Kriti Sanon Takes on Bosu Challenge With Fitness Trainer, Watch Viral Video

A number of Bollywood celebrities share glimpses of their workout routine, and they indeed are an inspiration for their fans. From Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, actors share tips as well as videos of themselves trying out different workout regimes. The list also includes Bollywood star, Kriti Sanon. She is very much active on Instagram, and her account is one stop for everything fashion and fitness. On Tuesday, Kriti shared a clip of herself and her trainer taking up the Bosu challenge.

Mentioning that workouts can be fun too, Kriti said, “All you gotta do is Keep Moving! Do this simple Bosu Challenge! Lets see who does it the better.”

In the video, both Kriti and her trainer are seen jumping on the Bosu, while changing their movements from left to right, front and back. Throughout the workout routine, the two were in total sync. But obviously, they didn’t achieve the perfect coordination in a go. Kriti’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney commented on the post, saying, “We need one with the bloopers.” Fans were quite impressed with the actor’s fitness, and within an hour the clip amassed over 1.3 million views.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen on the big screen in Bachchhan Paandey along with Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi. The film didn’t do wonders at the box office, and it failed to impress both fans and critics. Coming up next, Kriti has some remarkable projects in the pipeline. She will re-unite with Varun Dhawan for Bhediya, and Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada.

The actor also has Ganpath in her kitty, which will star her debut film co-star Tiger Shroff.

Kriti has another much awaited film in the form of Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. This is not it, she has two other projects – Churiya and Farzi in her kitty. Rumours also have it that Anand L Rai might cast Kriti in his upcoming film. The year 2022 is quite busy for the actor.

