Kriti Sanon to Gain 15 Kilos for Mimi, Here's How She Plans on Doing it
Kriti Sanon, who will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film 'Mimi', will be gaining 15 kgs and will weigh up to 70 kgs for the film.
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Actor Kriti Sanon will be putting on 15 kilos for her role in Laxman Utekar-directed film Mimi. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi is based on Samruddhi Porey-directed Marathi feature Mala Aai Vhaaychya, which won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi in 2011.
Read: Kriti and Nupur Sanon Welcome New Puppy into Family And it Has a FRIENDS Connection
Kriti said the film is close to her heart and she wants to give her best. "For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it's very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time."
"But I'm excited to see the transformation. It's a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process," the actor said in a statement.
Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It is slated to release in July 2020.
Apart from Mimi, the actress will also appear in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey featuring Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar. The film is reported to be the remake of the Tamil film Veeram that released in 2014, starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah.
